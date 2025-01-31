Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 14,920 Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,085,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Hardin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 77,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $35.31 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.