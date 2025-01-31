Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 42,000 MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 158,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

MFA Financial Price Performance

NYSE:MFA opened at $10.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.46. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 2.11.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.52%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

