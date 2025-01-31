Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,473 iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 24,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BINC opened at $52.52 on Friday. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.73.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

