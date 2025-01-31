Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 55,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.58.

CSX Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

