Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 480.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 88 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

Lam Research Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $68.87 and a one year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.74%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.