Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $395,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYF opened at $118.69 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.73.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

