Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,377,000. Finally, Olympus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,727,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.33 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $14.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.41.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.5747 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

