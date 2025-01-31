Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Golar LNG by 105.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the third quarter valued at $52,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Golar LNG by 830.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Stock Up 2.0 %

GLNG opened at $40.61 on Friday. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.22. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 290.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 714.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

