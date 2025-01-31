Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Free Report) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 28,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 209,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTBD stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91.

About Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (PTBD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Bond index. The fund tracks an index that uses a momentum-driven proprietary strategy that toggles between U.S. High Yield Corporate Bonds and 7-10 Year Treasury Bonds. PTBD was launched on Oct 22, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

