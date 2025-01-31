Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $371,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.47.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO opened at $191.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.95. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.24 and a fifty-two week high of $192.50.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.64, for a total value of $145,796.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,029,475.56. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.