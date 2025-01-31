Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $379,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.12 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1371 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.