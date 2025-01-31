Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $379,000 in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FALN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FALN opened at $27.12 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $27.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF
The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
