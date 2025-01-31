Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $388,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy & Cox increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $580.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.45.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

