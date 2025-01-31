Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $422,000 in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 86,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Essential Utilities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.9 %

WTRG opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.00%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

