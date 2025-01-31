Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $447,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $418.53 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.75. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $430.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $459.22.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

