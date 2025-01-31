Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $458,000 in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter worth $1,528,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.31. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $44.07.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

