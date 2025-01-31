Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $141.00 price objective (down from $153.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $158.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $130.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.76 and its 200 day moving average is $133.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.13 and a 1 year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

