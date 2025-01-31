Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (BATS:ZECP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,637,000.

ZECP opened at $31.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.69 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.80.

The Zacks Earnings Consistent Portfolio ETF (ZECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies that exhibit high stability through recessionary periods. ZECP was launched on Aug 24, 2021 and is managed by Zacks.

