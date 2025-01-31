Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Nucor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total value of $793,488.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,376 shares in the company, valued at $13,636,254.72. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $1,860,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,109,918.96. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,524. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

