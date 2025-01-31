Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,651,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,999 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $55.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on D. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.58.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

