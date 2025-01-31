Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 24,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 32,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,055,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after acquiring an additional 172,519 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

