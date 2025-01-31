Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMEZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter valued at $15,390,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the second quarter worth $3,179,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $357,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 414,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.64. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1782 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

