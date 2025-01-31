Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HELO. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

HELO opened at $62.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $61.17. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $63.50.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

