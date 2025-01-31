Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,527 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 56,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 228,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 98,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $44.82 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $81.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

