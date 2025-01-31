Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,139,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,233,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 456.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 130,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after buying an additional 107,365 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,590,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,034,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $263.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.32 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 22.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.10%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total transaction of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,689,882.76. The trade was a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on AIT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

