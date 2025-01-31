Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 750.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 53.3% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,947.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,841.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,914.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,161.73.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,244.69.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

