Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE stock opened at $197.41 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $173.01 and a one year high of $206.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.