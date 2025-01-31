Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARM were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARM by 14,351.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 812,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,670,000 after purchasing an additional 806,676 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARM by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 359,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,279,000 after buying an additional 233,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in ARM by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,281,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,265,000 after buying an additional 228,467 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,705,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get ARM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on ARM from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ARM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.09.

ARM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARM opened at $153.23 on Friday. Arm Holdings plc has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $188.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 4.53.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.03 million. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

(Free Report)

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.