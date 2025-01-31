Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Chubb by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $274.76 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $238.85 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

