Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,333 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $984,027,000 after purchasing an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 482,670 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after purchasing an additional 133,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $63,793,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total transaction of $769,041.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY opened at $1,310.16 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,311.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,230.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,174.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.82.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

