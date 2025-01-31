Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,555 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,555 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

MDLZ opened at $58.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.97 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

