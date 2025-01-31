Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 303 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,541,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other news, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $962.20, for a total transaction of $213,608.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,633. This trade represents a 17.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.18, for a total value of $1,456,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,966 shares in the company, valued at $18,419,399.88. This trade represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,823 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,442 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $865.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $975.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $997.53.

Equinix Stock Up 1.5 %

EQIX opened at $922.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.14 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $943.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $885.21.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

