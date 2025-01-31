Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,624 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,624 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of 3M by 3,347.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 9,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in 3M by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 3,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 73,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. The trade was a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $346,234.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,329.15. This trade represents a 34.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,889 shares of company stock worth $16,893,561 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $154.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $75.40 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 100.77%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

