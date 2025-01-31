Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,409 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 74.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,409 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. The trade was a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.70.

Analog Devices stock opened at $212.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.50 and a 200-day moving average of $221.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

