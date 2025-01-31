Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,952 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,119,330.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $92.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.87. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada raised Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

