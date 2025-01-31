Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,884 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,884 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $88.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.12. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.20 and a twelve month high of $120.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 221.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities began coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

