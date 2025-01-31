Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $429,000 Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 851.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 105,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $37.68.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

