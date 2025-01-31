Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 93.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Coeur Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Read Our Latest Report on CDE

Coeur Mining Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.