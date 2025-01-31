Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Ferrari by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,948,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RACE shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferrari from $478.00 to $513.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Price Performance

Ferrari stock opened at $432.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $433.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.57. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $498.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

