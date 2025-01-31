Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NBXG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,317,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,005 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 131,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,196 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 3.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NBXG opened at $13.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.73. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Announces Dividend

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

(Free Report)

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.