Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,725 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 8,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total transaction of $699,397.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,242.94. This represents a 31.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 9,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $755,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 442,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,057,774.01. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,014 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,281 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

