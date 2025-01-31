Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kodal Minerals PLC (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.41 ($0.01). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 36,756,066 shares.

Kodal Minerals Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 142.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.44.

Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Kodal Minerals was established and listed on London’s AIM market in 2013, acquiring its flagship asset, Bougouni Lithium Project, in 2016. Kodal Minerals is aiming to be the first West African producer of lithium spodumene and become a significant player in critical minerals production to help drive the global green energy transition.

The Bougouni Lithium Project is located in Southern Mali, 170km south of the capital Bamako in the highly prospective and attractive destination for lithium exploration and development.

