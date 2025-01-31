Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stake Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 892.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,394.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005,178 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,253,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,129.8% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 482,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 442,949 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 490,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,456,000 after buying an additional 442,224 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

Lam Research Price Performance

LRCX opened at $80.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

