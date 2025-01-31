Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stock Position Raised by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Leidos were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Leidos by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Leidos by 3.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel B. Geer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $161.13 per share, for a total transaction of $322,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,260. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $142.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.20. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.97 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leidos from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.07.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

