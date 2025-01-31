Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Cut by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.34 per share, with a total value of $44,134.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,832.22. This trade represents a 75.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $11,260,958.10. The trade was a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.82.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $446.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $453.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $396.07 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

