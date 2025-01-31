M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Stock Holdings Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This trade represents a 51.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

MHO opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.92 and its 200-day moving average is $153.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.29. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.94%. On average, analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MHO. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

