Macquarie Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Stock

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Macquarie from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Macquarie’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock’s current price.

LVS has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $36.62 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 44.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,264,848.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,724. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 118.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

