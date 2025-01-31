Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology by 581.8% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,532 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,116,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 26.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,471,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,050 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 682,457 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,435,000 after acquiring an additional 571,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $954,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.14, for a total value of $534,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,170.16. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,755 shares of company stock valued at $4,361,430. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $110.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $127.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.15.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.12%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.