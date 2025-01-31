McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Sells 101 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.1% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after acquiring an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total transaction of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,831,764. This trade represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $124.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

