MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Short Interest Update

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the December 31st total of 33,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXH opened at $1.91 on Friday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in MDxHealth during the third quarter worth $208,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDxHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 747,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 309,500 shares during the period. Finally, MVM Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MDxHealth by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MVM Partners LLC now owns 4,700,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on MDxHealth in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MDxHealth from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

