Medican Enterprises (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Medican Enterprises shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 2,621,500 shares changing hands.
Medican Enterprises Price Performance
Medican Enterprises Company Profile
Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.
